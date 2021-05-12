Covid Inquiry confirmed after 13 months of Lib Dem pressure

The Prime Minister has today confirmed an inquiry into their actions during the Coronavirus pandemic under the powers of the Inquiries Act 2005.

Lessons must be learnt from the mistakes that were made" Ed Davey

This comes after Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey first called for a full inquiry into the Government's actions during the pandemic 13 months ago in April 2020

The Prime Minister, who has promised an inquiry when pressed by the Liberal Democrats at multiple points, has now confirmed a full inquiry will take place in this session of Parliament to Spring 2022.

Responding to the Prime Minister's Statement, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

"From the failed test, trace and isolate system to the crisis in our care homes Boris Johnson and his Government have no end of questions to answer so I welcome this inquiry in spite of it being 13 months after the Liberal Democrats first called for it.

"This Coronavirus inquiry must have the teeth necessary to hold this government's feet to the fire on their wrong-doings.

"Lessons must be learnt from the mistakes that were made throughout this crisis and the Government must be held to account for their handling of the pandemic."

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey first called for a full inquiry into the Government's actions during the pandemic 13 months ago

We must have a full and properly independent inquiry that has the trust of the public, especially of the thousands of families that have lost a loved one to this terrible disease.

The Liberal Democrats are urging the Prime Minister to meet urgently with families that have lost loved ones to Covid and ensure that the inquiry into the pandemic.