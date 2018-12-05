Liberal Democrats

Insight Officer

By Amy Westcott on December 05, 2018

Full Job Description

Salary:  £25,000 per annum 

Responsible to:  Head of Insight

Hours:  Full time, 37.5 hours per week (flexible working will be considered)

Benefits: 8% Employer's Pension Contribution

Location:  LDHQ, Westminster

Closing Date: 12pm Tuesday 18 December 2018

Purpose:

The Campaigns Directorate are seeking an Insight Officer to support the team in electing more Liberal Democrat representatives to deliver change in the UK. This role is focused on improving the use of data and research in target seats and councils through training, mentoring and the delivery of a comprehensive communications plan.

If you're a highly skilled researcher and analyst and love a challenge and a fight - this may just be the job for you!

 

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

hr@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

  • CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);
  • Covering letter (two A4 pages maximum) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it; and
  • A completed diversity monitoring form 

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.

 

