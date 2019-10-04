Here are the people standing in the party's internal elections

We havea fantastic slate of candidates who have received enough nominations to stand for one of our party committees. Find out who is standing here, and our commisserations to everyone who didn't make it.
President
(1 post up for election)
- Christine Jardine
- Mark Pack
Federal Board
(15 posts up for election)
- Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett
- Alice Thomas
- Alistair Bigos
- Anita Lower
- April Preston
- Belinda Brooks-Gordon
- Ben Nutland
- Candy Piercy
- Caron Lindsay
- Christine Cheng
- David Buxton
- David Craddock
- David Simpson
- Elaine Bagshaw
- Garth Shephard
- Gerald Vernon-Jackson
- Graham Neale
- Humaira Sanders
- James Gurling
- Johnny Corbett
- Josephine Hayes
- Joyce Onstad
- Kishan Devani
- Lisa-Maria Bornemann
- Luke Cawley-Harrison
- Neil Fawcett
- Prue Bray
- Rachelle Shepherd Dubey
- Becky Forrest
- Roisin Miller
- Ross Pepper
- Ross Stalker
- Ruby Chow
- Simon Clarke
- Simon McGrath
- Theo Butt Philip
- Zulfiqar Ali
Federal Conference Committee
(12 posts up for election)
- Adam Bernard
- Bex Scott
- Chris Adams
- Chris Maines
- Elizabeth Jewkes
- Elizabeth Lynne
- Geoff Payne
- Joe Otten
- John Bridges
- Jon Ball
- Joseph Toovey
- Keith Melton
- Nick da Costa
- Rachelle Shepherd Dubey
- Simon Pike
- Toby Keynes
Federal Policy Committee
(15 posts up for election)
- Adam Corlett
- Adam Pilarski
- Alisdair Calder McGregor
- Alistair Bigos
- Alyssa Gilbert
- Andrew Haldane
- Aria Babu
- Belinda Brooks-Gordon
- Catherine Royce
- Christa Wiggin
- Christine Cheng
- Dennis Pain
- Duncan Brack
- Elizabeth Jewkes
- Gareth Shelton
- Garth Shephard
- Gerry Jerome
- Helen Cross
- Henrietta Bewley
- Humaira Sanders
- Jeremy Hargreaves
- Johnny Corbett
- Keith Melton
- Mark Platt
- Martha Okigbo
- Michael Berwick-Gooding
- Michael Kilpatrick
- Mohsin Khan
- Nigel Quinton
- Oliver Craven
- Paul Noblet
- Peter Handford-Styring
- Rachelle Shepherd Dubey
- Richard Cole
- Robert Harrison
- Ryan Mercer
- Sally Burnell
- Susan Juned
- Tara Copeland
- Zulfiqar Ali
Federal International Relations Committee
(6 posts up for election)
- David Chalmers
- David Hall
- Doreen Huddart
- Farshid Sadr-Hashemi
- Garth Shephard
- Gary McLelland
- George Cunningham
- Hannah Bettsworth
- Humaira Sanders
- Iain Smith
- Jonathan Fryer
- Mark Valladares
- Merlene Emerson
- Paul Reynolds
- Philippa Leslie-Jones
- Phillip Bennion
- Robert Woodthorpe Browne
- Ruth Coleman-Taylor
- Zulfiqar Ali
Alliance of Liberal Democrats in Europe Council
(6 posts up for election)
- Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett
- Andrew Mackinlay
- David Chalmers
- Florence Mele
- George Cunningham
- Hannah Bettsworth
- John Elsom
- Jonathan Fryer
- Joyce Onstad
- Luigi Bille
- Peter Price
- Phillip Bennion
- Robert Woodthorpe Browne
- Ruth Coleman-Taylor
English Party Representative to Federal Board
(1 posts up for election)
- Lisa-Maria Bornemann
- Ruby Chow
Want to know more? Our internal election hub has everything you need to know: