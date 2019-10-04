Here are the people standing in the party's internal elections

We havea fantastic slate of candidates who have received enough nominations to stand for one of our party committees. Find out who is standing here, and our commisserations to everyone who didn't make it.

President

(1 post up for election)

Christine Jardine

Mark Pack

Federal Board

(15 posts up for election)

Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett

Alice Thomas

Alistair Bigos

Anita Lower

April Preston

Belinda Brooks-Gordon

Ben Nutland

Candy Piercy

Caron Lindsay

Christine Cheng

David Buxton

David Craddock

David Simpson

Elaine Bagshaw

Garth Shephard

Gerald Vernon-Jackson

Graham Neale

Humaira Sanders

James Gurling

Johnny Corbett

Josephine Hayes

Joyce Onstad

Kishan Devani

Lisa-Maria Bornemann

Luke Cawley-Harrison

Neil Fawcett

Prue Bray

Rachelle Shepherd Dubey

Becky Forrest

Roisin Miller

Ross Pepper

Ross Stalker

Ruby Chow

Simon Clarke

Simon McGrath

Theo Butt Philip

Zulfiqar Ali

Federal Conference Committee

(12 posts up for election)

Adam Bernard

Bex Scott

Chris Adams

Chris Maines

Elizabeth Jewkes

Elizabeth Lynne

Geoff Payne

Joe Otten

John Bridges

Jon Ball

Joseph Toovey

Keith Melton

Nick da Costa

Rachelle Shepherd Dubey

Simon Pike

Toby Keynes

Federal Policy Committee

(15 posts up for election)

Adam Corlett

Adam Pilarski

Alisdair Calder McGregor

Alistair Bigos

Alyssa Gilbert

Andrew Haldane

Aria Babu

Belinda Brooks-Gordon

Catherine Royce

Christa Wiggin

Christine Cheng

Dennis Pain

Duncan Brack

Elizabeth Jewkes

Gareth Shelton

Garth Shephard

Gerry Jerome

Helen Cross

Henrietta Bewley

Humaira Sanders

Jeremy Hargreaves

Johnny Corbett

Keith Melton

Mark Platt

Martha Okigbo

Michael Berwick-Gooding

Michael Kilpatrick

Mohsin Khan

Nigel Quinton

Oliver Craven

Paul Noblet

Peter Handford-Styring

Rachelle Shepherd Dubey

Richard Cole

Robert Harrison

Ryan Mercer

Sally Burnell

Susan Juned

Tara Copeland

Zulfiqar Ali

Federal International Relations Committee

(6 posts up for election)

David Chalmers

David Hall

Doreen Huddart

Farshid Sadr-Hashemi

Garth Shephard

Gary McLelland

George Cunningham

Hannah Bettsworth

Humaira Sanders

Iain Smith

Jonathan Fryer

Mark Valladares

Merlene Emerson

Paul Reynolds

Philippa Leslie-Jones

Phillip Bennion

Robert Woodthorpe Browne

Ruth Coleman-Taylor

Zulfiqar Ali

Alliance of Liberal Democrats in Europe Council

(6 posts up for election)

Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett

Andrew Mackinlay

David Chalmers

Florence Mele

George Cunningham

Hannah Bettsworth

John Elsom

Jonathan Fryer

Joyce Onstad

Luigi Bille

Peter Price

Phillip Bennion

Robert Woodthorpe Browne

Ruth Coleman-Taylor

English Party Representative to Federal Board

(1 posts up for election)

Lisa-Maria Bornemann

Ruby Chow

