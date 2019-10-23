Internal Elections FAQ

Who can vote in the internal elections?

Anyone who is a member, or is in their grace period on the 30th September is eligible to vote in the internal elections. There's no minimum time - everyone who's a member on 30th September will be able to vote.

When does voting start?

Voting starts on the 26th October. If the party has a working email address for you, then you'll get a ballot paper emailed to you. Otherwise, you'll get a paper one posted to you.

When will we find out who's won?

Results will be announced on the 9th November - so make sure you've voted by then!

I can't find my email ballot!

When ballots go out on the 26th October, you'll get an email from us. The subject line of the email will be " Your vote in the Lib Dem Presidential and Internal Elections ". If you can't see it:

1. Search your inbox for the email subject line - some clients like Gmail and Outlook sort mail into different tabs and it may have gotten filed away

2. Check your junk folder

3. If you still can't find it, don't panic! Just get in touch at elections@libdems.org.uk and we can get it sorted ASAP. 😊

Who are the candidates?

You can find a list of all candidates here:

Candidates list

Can I meet them?

We're running hustings up and down the country so you can have the chance to talk to the candidates before you cast your vote. You can find all the planned events below:

Find a hustings near you now

I have another question!

We've put the answers to some of the common ones here, but if your question isn't answered - just email elections@libdems.org.uk and we'll be happy to help!