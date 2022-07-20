International Security Working Group

This working group is producing a consultation paper for Spring Conference 2023 and the final paper will be ready for Autumn Conference 2023.
The group's remit is set out here.
Chair: Dr Christine Cheng
Christine is a member of the FPC and Senior Lecturer in War Studies at King’s College London, previously she co-vice chaired the Britain in the World working group.
Members of the Group:
Vikas Aggarwal
Dr Hillary Briffa
Cllr Thom Campion
David Chalmers
David Green
Luigi Gregori
Jeremy Hargreaves
Lucy Keane
Joanna Kidd
Colin Langham-Fitt
Jonathan Singh
Baroness Julie Smith
Arthur Snell
Dr Catarina Thomson
Clive Trott
Cllr Katherine Tyson
Dr Carol Weaver