International Security Working Group

This working group is producing a consultation paper for Spring Conference 2023 and the final paper will be ready for Autumn Conference 2023.

The group's remit is set out here.

Chair: Dr Christine Cheng

Christine is a member of the FPC and Senior Lecturer in War Studies at King’s College London, previously she co-vice chaired the Britain in the World working group.

Members of the Group:

Vikas Aggarwal

Dr Hillary Briffa

Cllr Thom Campion

David Chalmers

David Green

Luigi Gregori

Jeremy Hargreaves

Lucy Keane

Joanna Kidd

Colin Langham-Fitt

Jonathan Singh

Baroness Julie Smith

Arthur Snell

Dr Catarina Thomson

Clive Trott

Cllr Katherine Tyson

Dr Carol Weaver