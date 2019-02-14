Liberal Democrats

It's not too late. Brexit can still be stopped

We are making a difference - and it's still all to play for.

By Jo Swinson, Feb 14, 2019 6:02

Jo Swinson speaking at Lib Dem conference.

Tonight in Parliament, the Conservatives kicked the can down the road yet again. 

As the Brexit deadline looms ever larger, Parliament is still gridlocked - and there's no sign of anything changing soon. 

For two years, Theresa May's Conservatives have made an absolute mess of Brexit - and Corbyn's Labour have been right there with them - letting them off the hook. 

Only the Liberal Democrats are fighting, day in and day out, to stop this catastrophe. 

We still have time to stop Brexit - and we need to make our campaign even stronger in the next few weeks. 

Together, we've defeated the Government in Parliament 24 times; we've built public support for a People's Vote and we’ve led the campaign against Brexit on doorsteps across Britain. 

We are making a difference - and it's still all to play for. Will you donate to help us keep fighting to stop Brexit?

It isn't too late. Brexit can still be stopped. Be courageous - and keep fighting. 

