International Women's Day

Cllr Humaira Ali

Recently elected to Southwark and on a journey to fight for her community and find out if our democracy is actually working for all.

At the core of my beliefs is a passion for equality, liberty and ensuring a fair chance for all: nobody should be disqualified from pursuing their goals because of class, resources, gender, etc. Yet we are facing inequalities in access to affordable housing, opportunities for young people, chauvinism slowly creeping back into the workplace and more. I never knew that politics was something I could get involved with but getting involved with my local Lib Dems matched my desire to serve my community with a way to enable them to be heard - that's why I stood for council and one day hope to stand for parliament.

People are fed up with the status quo of politicians that use lots of words and say nothing/do nothing. In 2019 people are looking to women to lead the way. Look at the mid-terms in the US and the vote share in local elections here last year where women had a resounding increase. With a car crash Brexit looming large, now more than ever we need each and every woman to stand up and... be yourself. I haven't done anything differently than I would do at work, at home or with my friends. I've held firm to my core values, questioned anything and everything that doesn't seem right, listened to my constituents and started projects with them which address their concerns.