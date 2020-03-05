Liberal Democrats

IWD 2020: End the Pink Tax

Liberal Democrats are introducing a Bill with cross party support which renews calls on the Government to end the so-called ‘Pink Tax’.

By Christine Jardine, Mar 05, 2020 9:03

It is unacceptable that in 2020 women and girls continue to pay more than men for basic and essential products.

According to a report published in 2012 by Development Economics on behalf of Aviva insurance, women on average pay £200 more annually than men for the same every-day consumer goods and services - £200 women would not have had to pay in the last year had the Conservatives adopted my Bill.
 
This injustice is only made worse by the gender pay gap, which sees 8 out of 10 companies still paying more to their male employees. Women are being hit by a double whammy: they’re earning less and paying more, and they deserve better.

 

 

After their failure to do so last year, I once again call upon the Government to mark International Women’s Day by ending the discriminatory Pink Tax and supporting my Bill this week:

Gender-based Pricing (Prohibition) Bill

To prohibit the differential pricing of products and services that are substantially similar other than being intended for, or marketed to, a particular gender; and for connected purposes.
 
So far, the co-sponsors are:
 
Hannah Bardell (SNP)
Jess Philips (Labour) 
Caroline Nokes (Conservative)
Maria Miller (Conservative)
Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrat)
Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat)
Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat)
Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat)
Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat)
Munira Wilson (Liberal Democrat)

 

This unfair price gap will have a significant financial impact on a woman over the course of her life. It's time to get rid of the Pink Tax.

