End abortion clinic harassment

Over the last week, Liberal Democrat MPs have been introducing seven Bills that tackle challenges facing women and girls in the UK and beyond.

Today I'm tabling my Bill, which would prohibit anti-abortion protests within 150 metres of abortion clinics:

My Bill will protect all women, all over the country, from harassment and intimidation.

Protest (Abortion Clinics) Bill



A Bill to prohibit anti-abortion protests within 150 metres of abortion clinics; and for connected purposes.

In no decent, caring society should the steps of an abortion clinic have become the place for debate.

Women should not be subjected to harassment for seeking legitimate health care.

Last year, following increased intimidation outside a BPAS (British Pregnancy Advisory Service) clinic in my Ward in Richmond Park, I led the council in implementing a exclusion zone outside the clinic.

Now, it's time for the Government to step in and ensure buffer zones are extended right across the country.

This form of protest is nothing more than bullying women when often they are at their most vulnerable.

The current method of introducing ‘safe zones’ is not a long-term solution; it creates a postcode lottery while the costs for implementing and upholding them uses up precious local government resources.



The law is failing women. My Bill, which has cross-party support, will protect all women, all over the country, from harassment and intimidation.





