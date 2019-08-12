My first week as an MP

As I spent my first week in Westminster on my induction programme, in the forefront of my mind is that there are less than 80 days until Boris Johnson tries to take us out of the EU without a deal. So, of course, my first priority was to learn my way around so I am able to find Boris Johnson like I said in my victory speech:

Jane Dodds, Liberal Democrat winner of the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election vows to confront Boris Johnson in victory speech#BreconByElection #BreconandRadnorshirehttps://t.co/e4Eya51F19 pic.twitter.com/K3u9U0HiPN — BBC Wales News (@BBCWalesNews) August 2, 2019

Entering parliament as a new MP, the sheer size and sense of history of the place is overwhelming. Corridors that seem to go on for miles, walking underneath Big Ben, and working out which lift goes where is something I still need to come to terms with.

Part of my induction was a tour, learning which line I go in to vote yes or no and how to find the department to help me with tabling an amendment and a motion. But what hit home was being escorted into the chamber from behind the Speaker’s Chair, walking past the green benches and a real sense of duty struck me. I'm here to represent the people of Brecon and Radnorshire and give them a voice in our country’s highest body.

I wasn’t able to find Mr Johnson this week, so the hunt continues. But when I do find him, I’ll tell him in no uncertain terms that he needs to meet with Welsh lamb farmers. He needs to hear about the real effects his Brexit plan will have, and he needs to stop playing with the lives of people across the country.

It’s simple. Take no-deal Brexit off the table.

So there's much to do, and now I know my way around, I'm going to find Mr Johnson wherever he is hiding. And then I'm going to do what I am there to do; be a voice for people in Brecon and Radnorshire.

I look forward to the work ahead!