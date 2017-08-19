Jeremy Hunt has joined the chorus of those who have had enough of experts

Stephen Hawking accused Jeremy Hunt of "cherry-picking evidence". Hunt hit back at Hawking but was mocked by Twitter users.

By Tim Farron, Aug 19, 2017 12:08

A renowned scientist such as Stephen Hawking questioning your evidence might normally be cause to think again, but sadly it looks as though Jeremy Hunt has joined the chorus of those who have had enough of experts.

Hunt had cherry-picked research to justify his argument. For a scientist, cherry-picking evidence is unacceptable. 

Hawking accused Hunt of "cherry-picking evidence" on the 'weekend effect'. He also said that "One consequence of this sort of behaviour is that it leads ordinary people to not trust science at a time when scientific research and progress are more important than ever."

It's easy to accept evidence when it supports your ideological view of how a service should be provided, but we see this government ignoring the evidence time and time again when it suits them, be it on the NHS, our school system or leaving the single market.

Hunt hit back at Hawking but was mocked by Twitter users for "trying to school the world's most famous scientist on numbers and evidence."

The NHS and social care services are in a state of crisis. The Conservatives have left them chronically under-funded, and staff embattled and undervalued, while need continues to grow and patient care suffers.

Liberal Democrats will protect these vital services - funding them sustainably, supporting and valuing health and care workers, and joining up health and social care - so people are able to live well at home.

