A renowned scientist such as Stephen Hawking questioning your evidence might normally be cause to think again, but sadly it looks as though Jeremy Hunt has joined the chorus of those who have had enough of experts.

Hunt had cherry-picked research to justify his argument. For a scientist, cherry-picking evidence is unacceptable. Stephen Hawking

Hawking accused Hunt of "cherry-picking evidence" on the 'weekend effect'. He also said that "One consequence of this sort of behaviour is that it leads ordinary people to not trust science at a time when scientific research and progress are more important than ever."

It's easy to accept evidence when it supports your ideological view of how a service should be provided, but we see this government ignoring the evidence time and time again when it suits them, be it on the NHS, our school system or leaving the single market.

Hunt hit back at Hawking but was mocked by Twitter users for "trying to school the world's most famous scientist on numbers and evidence."

Hmmm. I wonder who I'm going to trust about research. You or the most brilliant scientist of our age. — William (@wlarge63) August 19, 2017

Memo to Hunt: next time you dispute ability of world's greatest physicist to appraise scientific data, prob best to get your facts straight. https://t.co/Cw1wqBbbCu — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) August 19, 2017

Between a brilliant scientist and you .. give me the Hawking every day! pic.twitter.com/VD3ZAooX1u — Sheriff Bart (@bart_sheriff) August 18, 2017

