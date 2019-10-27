Liberal Democrats

Jo's Diwali Message

Diwali and the Hindu new year is a chance to embrace new beginnings and reflect on how we can make a positive impact in whatever environment, space and community we find ourselves in.

By Jo Swinson, Oct 27, 2019 7:10

Today, we join Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain communities to celebrate Diwali.

Across the country, streets will come alive with dazzling light displays and homes will be adorned with extravagant decorations, all to mark the festival of lights.

As families and loved ones gather to celebrate the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, let us all hold on to Diwali’s central message of joy, community and new beginnings. Our country’s strength lies in the rich diversity of its people and it is our duty to create an environment where people of all faiths, beliefs and worldviews are welcomed and embraced.

As we mark the Hindu New Year, let us take full advantage of the opportunity to embrace new beginnings and let us reflect on how we can make a positive impact in whatever environment, space and community we find ourselves in.

So, on this Diwali, I wish everyone in the UK and around the world a joyous celebration.

Shubh Diwali and Saal Mubarak.

