Help get Jo in the ITV debate

I am livid.



It is unbelievable that the two Brexiteer leaders of the two old stale parties will be debating the politics of the past, meanwhile Jo Swinson the one leader who unequivocally represents remainers and wants to debate how we build a brighter future is left out of the conversation.



The leader of the strongest party of Remain demanding a People’s Vote deserves to be heard. You’ve already taken the first step towards making sure they #DebateHer.



Can you do three more things to help us make this happen?

1. Tweet ITV

Just click the link below, we’ve already prepared a tweet for you, but you can customise it with your own message before you send it.

Tweet ITV ➜

2. Email ITV

ITV have a dedicated complaints email - and we want them to know exactly how disappointed we all are with this decision.



We’ve prepared an email for you and if you click the button below, it should be ready to send. If that doesn’t work, we’ve included the text at the bottom of the email, and you just need to send it to viewerservices@itv.com

Email ITV ➜

3. Send ITV a Facebook message

You can also send ITV a message on Facebook, just click the link below to get started - and use the text at the end of this email:

Message ITV ➜

Thanks --First Name--, for everything you’re doing to build a brighter future.