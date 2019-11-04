Liberal Democrats

Help get Jo in the ITV debate

It's an absolute disgrace that ITV haven't invited Jo Swinson to take part in their debate. Find out how you can help get them to #DebateHer

By Layla Moran, Nov 04, 2019 7:11

Layla Moran speaking at a rally in Oxford.

I am livid.

It is unbelievable that the two Brexiteer leaders of the two old stale parties will be debating the politics of the past, meanwhile Jo Swinson the one leader who unequivocally represents remainers and wants to debate how we build a brighter future is left out of the conversation.

The leader of the strongest party of Remain demanding a People’s Vote deserves to be heard. You’ve already taken the first step towards making sure they #DebateHer.

