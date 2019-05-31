Liberal Democrats

Jo Swinson is running to be leader of the Liberal Democrats

A reworked economy, harnessing a technological revolution and rallying a liberal movement - find out why Jo Swinson is standing to lead the Liberal Democrats ➡

By Dan Schmeising, May 31, 2019 12:05

On Question Time last night, Jo Swinson announced her intention to succeed Vince Cable as Lib Dem leader. She released her manifesto today, with 3 main themes:

Jo will be attending a series of leadership hustings across the country. If you want to attend and learn more about her or Ed Davey's vision for the party, find out more here:

Find a hustings

If you want your say on the future of our party and the country, join the Liberal Democrats today. Membership starts at just £1 a month and if you're signed up by the 7th June you get a vote in the leadership election:

Have your say - join the Liberal Democrats now

Join now

 

