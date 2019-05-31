Jo Swinson is running to be leader of the Liberal Democrats

On Question Time last night, Jo Swinson announced her intention to succeed Vince Cable as Lib Dem leader. She released her manifesto today, with 3 main themes:

I’m excited to announce I’m running for leader of the @LibDems so we can:



- Build an economy that puts people and the planet first

- Harness the technological revolution for Britain’s future

- Rally a liberal movement to stand up for our values



➡️ https://t.co/hMmWhyX3Dj pic.twitter.com/jzJbqDoWPo — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) 31 May 2019

Jo will be attending a series of leadership hustings across the country. If you want to attend and learn more about her or Ed Davey's vision for the party, find out more here:

Find a hustings

If you want your say on the future of our party and the country, join the Liberal Democrats today. Membership starts at just £1 a month and if you're signed up by the 7th June you get a vote in the leadership election:

Have your say - join the Liberal Democrats now

Join now