Why Jo Swinson must be our next Prime Minister

The Liberal Democrats are surging across the UK. We've won hundreds of council seats and 15 brilliant new MEPs - our best election results ever.

People are tired of the same dreary offers from the Conservative and Labour parties. Whether it's the days of the empire or 1970s socialism, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn want to take our country backwards.

But it doesn't have to be this way. With Jo Swinson as PM, we can build the country we want to be.. Where every single person and community is valued, empowered and cared for, and where we protect our planet for future generations. Here are some of the ways we'll do that:

Stop Brexit

Whether Labour or Conservative, Brexit would be devastating for our economy, society and NHS. The Liberal Democrats are the biggest stop Brexit party - and Prime Minister Jo Swinson will revoke Article 50 on Day 1.

£50 billion Remain bonus for our public services

Leaving the EU would cut economic growth meaning less cash for our struggling public services. Stopping Brexit means we'll have more money to invest in schools and tackle inequality.

80% of all electricity generated by renewables by 2030

The climate emergency is the biggest challenge facing us and we have real plans to tackle it. We'll insulate all low-income homes by 2025, cutting bills for the less well-off, and rapidly expand renewable power.

Hire an extra 20,000 teachers as part of £10 billion more for education every year

Education is central to our plan - every child deserves the best start in life. The Conservatives have not funded our schools properly, with headteachers forced to cut staff and ask parents for money.

We must invest for our children, our future. Prime Minister Swinson will prioritise school funding to give every child the best opportunities to thrive.

Free childcare from 9 months

Many parents need much better support with childcare, so their infants can play with others and they can work and earn. With a Liberal Democrat government, we'll provide free childcare, helping to build a stronger, fairer society.

Treat mental health with the same urgency as physical health

People struggling with their mental health still get a poor deal from our cash-strapped NHS. Waiting lists for therapy can be up to a year. In government, we'll provide the funding needed to tackle this crisis head-on, as a matter of urgency.

She’s the one to lead us to a brighter future

Only the Liberal Democrats can keep our family of nations together, with our support for remaining in the EU and opposition to Scottish independence. The policies of the Tories and Labour both threaten the union of the United Kingdom.

This General Election campaign is a chance to reject old, divisive politics. It's a chance to deliver seismic change - and that starts by making Jo Swinson Prime Minister.

