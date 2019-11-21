Watch Jo Swinson's manifesto launch speech

Last night, we held our Liberal Democrat manifesto launch event in Camden, North London, where Jo Swinson laid out our ambitious government plans for both people and the planet.

In her speech, Jo emphasised that the Liberal Democrats are the only party that can take votes away from the Conservatives, the only party that will stop Brexit and the only party that can build a brighter future for our country.

She also laid out the key points in our Plan for Britain's Future:

1. Stop Brexit and invest the £50 billion Remain Bonus in public services and tackling inequality.

2. Tackle the climate emergency by generating 80% of our electricity from renewables by 2030 and insulating all low-income homes by 2025.

3. Give every child the best start in life by recruiting 20,000 more teachers as part of an extra £10 billion a year for schools.

4. Build a fairer economy by providing free childcare from 9 months and giving every adult £10,000 to spend on skills and training throughout their lives.

5. Transform our mental health services by treating mental health with the same urgency as physical health.

Watch Jo's full speech above and learn more about our Plan for a Brighter Future here.