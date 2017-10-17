Jo Swinson: OECD says exit from Brexit would boost UK economy

The OECD has predicted that UK economic growth will slow to 1% in 2018, and that the economy will suffer more in the event of a ‘no deal’ Brexit.

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 17, 2017 2:10

Jo Swinson speaking at Lib Dem conference.

However, the Paris-based thinktank also said the economy would see a “significant boost” if there was another referendum leading to Brexit being reversed.

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Jo Swinson commented:


“This is a significant intervention the government cannot afford to ignore.

“Brexit has already caused the UK to slip from top to bottom of the international growth league for major economies.

“This will only get worse if the government succeeds in dragging us out of the single market and customs union, or we end up crashing out of Europe without a deal.

“The case for protecting the economy by reversing Brexit is getting stronger by the day.

“Once the facts are clear at the end of this process, the British people must have the final say with a chance to exit from Brexit.”

