"It's 2017; this is welcome but decades overdue. Of course it is good news for women in Saudi Arabia, but they continue to face oppression, such as the guardianship laws that put men in control of women's lives.

"This news must not be allowed to act as a smokescreen to distract from Saudi’s most recent crackdown on human rights and freedom of expression, and the international community must also keep up the pressure on Saudi Arabia to give women equal rights and protection."