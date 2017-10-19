Jo Swinson responds to Social Mobility Commission report on low pay

“This report shows that a whole section of society are being failed by this government and remain permanently trapped in low-paid work.

“This is only being made worse by the Conservatives’ pursuit of an extreme Brexit that is damaging businesses, pushing up prices and hitting the poorest hardest.



“We urgently need to invest more in education, including adult learning, to improve social mobility and help people escape from poverty.



“Employment rules must be made fit for the 21st century, to strengthen rights and increase security for workers.”