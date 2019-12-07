The unholy alliance between Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and Donald Trump

Each of them are driving populist, nationalist and authoritarian values. It’s no surprise that Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and Donald Trump have such a special relationship.

Their unholy alliance has the potential to risk Britain's future. With the three of them working together to stitch up our democracy, it’s important that we stop Boris in his attempt to creep back into No. 10.

At the start of the election campaign, Trump not only endorsed Johnson for Prime Minister but also openly urged Farage's Brexit Party to work with Boris' Conservatives in their pursuit of a hard Brexit.

Nigel Farage today claimed that Brexit Party saved the Tories from large-scale losses to the Lib Dems.



It's not too late to prove Farage wrong. We can take seats off the Tories and stop Brexit.



Labelling them an ‘unstoppable force’, it’s clear why Trump wants this pact to work; by getting Boris to crash the UK out of the EU, he’ll finally be able to get his hands on our NHS and Boris will become his poodle.

Shortly after receiving Trump's advice, Farage announced that the Brexit Party would be standing down in 317 seats across the country for the Conservatives. In a press conference, Nigel admitted that it was to save the Tories from large-scale losses to the Liberal Democrats.

The best way to defeat this unholy alliance is to vote Liberal Democrat so we can stop Boris and stop Brexit.

Now, with the news that four Brexit Party MEPs have quit the party and urged voters to support the Tories, it’s clearer than ever: the Conservative Party and the Brexit Party are one and the same.

Britain deserves better than this right-ring stitch up.

By conspiring together like this, Johnson, Farage and Trump are pushing our country towards a far-right movement that is closed off and stuck in the past.

But we can stop them.

It's not too late to prove Farage wrong and take seats off the Tories up and down the country.