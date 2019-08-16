There are plenty of similarities between Boris Johnson and Donald Trump. They say imitation is the highest form of flattery - maybe it's Johnson's way of sucking up for that trade deal. Which probably makes him the only person in the country looking forward to chlorinated chicken.

In fact, in a speech a while, Trump said "they call [Johnson] Britain Trump and people are saying that's a good thing. They like me over there."*

*poll after poll has found that British people definitely do not like him.

Trump's administration has been open in how much they want Johnson's no-deal. They can't wait for American corporations to get their hands on our NHS and flood our supermarkets with low-quality produce.

Anyway, another one of those similarities is their history for remarks ranging from dodgy to flat-out bigoted. So here's our challenge to you: Trump or Johnson, who said it?