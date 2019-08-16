Liberal Democrats

Trump or Johnson: who said it?

Donald Trump and Boris Johnson share an awful lot of similarities... down to their proclivity to say some pretty awful things. Can you tell who said what?

By Alex Marshall, Aug 16, 2019 4:08

There are plenty of similarities between Boris Johnson and Donald Trump. They say imitation is the highest form of flattery - maybe it's Johnson's way of sucking up for that trade deal. Which probably makes him the only person in the country looking forward to chlorinated chicken.

In fact, in a speech a while, Trump said "they call [Johnson] Britain Trump and people are saying that's a good thing. They like me over there."*

*poll after poll has found that British people definitely do not like him.

Trump's administration has been open in how much they want Johnson's no-deal. They can't wait for American corporations to get their hands on our NHS and flood our supermarkets with low-quality produce. 

Anyway, another one of those similarities is their history for remarks ranging from dodgy to flat-out bigoted. So here's our challenge to you: Trump or Johnson, who said it?

