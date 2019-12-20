Liberal Democrats

Boris Johnson's damaging agenda for UK

The latest Queen's Speech shows that Johnson's government is prioritising all the wrong things.

By Sir Ed Davey MP, Dec 20, 2019 1:12

Boris Johnson’s government has set out a disastrous agenda which will force through a hard Brexit, undermine our public services, destroy opportunities for our communities and cripple living standards.

Brexit will hinder our ability to safeguard our NHS and reduce our capacity to tackle the climate crisis. 

The fact that radical climate action has been ignored is a hallmark of a government which is setting all the wrong priorities.

Boris Johnson has the votes to secure much-needed legislation to reduce emissions such as: 

  • insulating our homes
  • investing in renewables
  • increasing uptake of electric vehicles

But he clearly just doesn’t care about our planet. 



The Liberal Democrats will continue to scrutinise this Conservative government, hold Boris Johnson to account and fight for the liberal, inclusive, compassionate society we want to see.

