Join our Business Network!

The Liberal Democrats have always understood that thriving businesses and motivated entrepreneurs are central to our communities, innovation, quality of life and international standing we all want.

It was the Liberal Democrats who pioneered wind power generation, foresaw the banking crisis, and are today prepared to work to rebuild the trading environment damaged by Brexit and the pandemic.

LDBN are a community of likeminded business people who know the Lib Dems are the natural political home for business. We support the party with our fees, our expertise and our insights into the practical challenges facing businesses today.

Membership of LDBN ranges from £2,500 to £25 per year, with member packages tailored to all stages in your career.

Being a member gives you access to special events, insider briefings on our campaigns and the chance to join discussions on issues that affect the future of our economy.

We hope you will join us and become an LDBN member today.

