Polling week is coming up and we need you in Brecon and Radnorshire to help us win and get Jane Dodds elected to Parliament.

It's incredibly helpful for the team if we know where volunteers are going so we can best prepare leaflets, canvassing packs and clerical work.

So RSVP here to let us know when you can join us.

Join us on the final weekend

Or join us on polling week

If you can't be here, can you help by making some calls from home?

Or chip in £5 to help us win in Brecon and Radnorshire!

Thank you!