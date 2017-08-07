Labour leadership must end infatuation with Venezuela

As Venezuela slides deeper into chaos and dictatorship, Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Leadership are refusing to end their infatuation with the Venezuelan regime.

By Vince Cable, Aug 07, 2017 5:08

Today's statement by Jeremy Corbyn on Venezuela is a disgrace.

Labour have yet again failed to condemn President Maduro as he slides his country closer to dictatorship.

That Venezuela remains a source of fascination and that the far left see what is happening in Venezuela as some kind of role model for British politics is deeply troubling.

The whole idea that Chavez and his successor could serve as a dry run for government in the UK is absolutely horrifying.

Venezuela is facing a complete economic collapse with hyperinflation and chronic shortages of basic necessities.

This is essentially a rich country slipping into deep poverty, all the while eroding democratic institutions and the rule of law.

The leadership of the Labour Party must make it abundantly clear that they have ended their infatuation with the Venezuelan regime.

