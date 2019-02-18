Liberal Democrats

7 MPs just left Labour

A group of Labour MPs have just left and formed an independent group. It's an incredibly brave decision and a indictment of the state of the Labour Party.

By Vince Cable, Feb 18, 2019 11:02

Vince Cable in Twickenham

Today 7 Labour MPs have left their party to become Independents.

It's not unexpected, or unwelcome. In part, they've been pushed to this by Jeremy Corbyn's refusal to respect his party’s policy on Brexit.

We've always been strong proponents of working across parliamentary lines. This is no exception. We're open to working with the new Independent Group and any other like-minded individuals to give the people the final say on Brexit. We'll be engaging in talks to progress on that and a wider political agenda.

It's never easy to walk away from a movement you formerly believed in. The breakaway MPs are right; Labour and the Conservatives aren't fit for purpose. Politics is broken - that's why we're reinventing our party to be more open, outward looking and to demand better for Britain. We welcome and applaud the Independent Group's bravery and hope that other MPs will follow them.

We need to keep the pressure on the Government, though. There's only one way out of the national embarrassment that is Brexit - a people's vote.

Will you join the 240,000 others who've signed our petition calling for an exit from Brexit?

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy