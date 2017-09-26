Labour and Conservatives are both economically illiterate

“The Labour Party are right to prepare for economic collapse should they get into government. Their endorsement of Brexit, including taking the UK out of the Single Market is economically illiterate.

“But the Conservatives are no better. They have already overseen a collapse in business investment and a crash in the value of the pound. The idea that their plan for Brexit is any better is laughable.



“As long as both Labour and the Conservatives keep driving us towards an extreme Brexit, the UK economy will suffer a car crash whichever of them is holding the wheel.”