Labour's blank cheque on Brexit was cashed in six months ago

Responding to Keir Starmer's comments this morning that Labour won't hand the Prime Minister a Brexit "blank cheque", Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Oct 19, 2017

"Labour's Brexit blank cheque was cashed in by Theresa May six months ago, after Labour MPs were ordered to vote through Article 50 with no conditions.

"Today is a chance for Labour to announce to EU leaders they will now fight to stay in the single market and customs union, and support a referendum on the deal.

"Anything less would be a betrayal of the millions of voters who backed Labour and don't want to see a destructive Brexit.

"The best way to prevent a damaging Brexit is to give the British people the final say with a chance to stay in the EU."

