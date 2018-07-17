Last night’s customs bill votes

Statement from Chief Whip Alistair Carmichael

By Alistair Carmichael MP, Jul 17, 2018 10:07

Alistair Carmichael outside the Palace of Westminster.

Brexit is the most important issue in a generation. And as Liberal Democrats we have taken on the responsibility of stopping it. We’re the only Party united in this aim.

Last night I messed up. The government squeaked home by just 3 votes in a key amendment. It should have been 1.

I was not expecting a close vote - up until 8pm, Labour were planning to abstain which would have meant the vote would be lost by hundreds. In fact several Labour MPs voted with the government - which is why they won. By the time it became apparent that the vote was going to be close - it was too late to get two of our MPs, Vince and Tim, back in time to vote.

I’m taking responsibility and redoubling my efforts to stop Brexit.

Today is a new day. We will be debating the remaining stages of the Trade Bill - and we are going to hold the government's feet to the fire.

Thank you for you for your continued support to our campaign to Exit from Brexit.

