Latest round of Brexit talks show the government is still scandalously lacking a Brexit plan

Following the statement by Michel Barnier that phase two of Brexit negotiations are "months" away from even starting, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake MP said:

By Liberal Democrats, Sep 28, 2017 1:09

David Davis. Image: Robert Sharp.

“Michel Barnier’s statement that we are ‘months’ away from even starting substantive Brexit negotiations shows that Theresa May’s Florence speech was a flop, that David Davis is dangerously delusional about the level of progress that is being made, and that the government is still scandalously lacking a Brexit plan.

“The greater the uncertainty, the more the economy will flounder and the more vital workers will quit the UK.

“Brexit is a mess made in Westminster by the Conservatives. The time is ticking, on the deadline before we leave and on the last remaining shreds of this government's credibility. We need to stay in the single market and the customs union, and we need to give the people a vote on the final deal.”

