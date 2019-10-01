Full Job Description

Job Title: Leader’s Digital Communications Officer

Reports to: Leader’s Press Secretary

Salary: £27,000 - £32,000

Contract: Permanent

Benefit: 8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Location: LDHQ, Westminster, London

Hours: Full time 40 hours per week

Closing Date: Tuesday 15 October 2019, Midday

Purpose of the job

To execute communications through the Leader of the Liberal Democrats’ digital channels. This role is particularly focused on the main social media channels – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

Communications will involve responding to political developments, driving the leader’s key messages in engaging and creative formats.

As part of our data-led culture, the applicant will need to be comfortable with handling social media analytics in order to determine the effectiveness of our communications.

First rate written skills are essential to this role. The position involves confidence with sharing messages to a national audience, representing the leader to the public.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

hr@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);

Covering letter (two A4 pages maximum) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it; and

A completed diversity monitoring form (available with this pack).

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.