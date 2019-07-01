Liberal Democrats

Ballots are out - go vote!

Ballots for #LibDemLeadership have gone out - check your inbox!

By Greg Foster, Jul 01, 2019 11:07

Party members - check your inboxes!

Ballots for our leadership election have now gone out. If you were a member by the 7th June, you get a say in deciding the next leader of our party.

It's a really exciting time to be a Liberal Democrat - and we're extraordinarily lucky to have 2 solid candidates in Sir Ed Davey and Jo Swinson. Either would be a fabulous leader for our party.

Credit should also go to them for keeping it so civil. Even the papers have noted how collegiate our contest has been, especially compared to... certain other parties. 👀

Whatever happens in this election - our future is bright!

FAQs

How do I find my ballot?

Check your emails! Ballots are sent out electronically. If you requested a postal vote, you should have had it in the last few days.

How do I vote?

Lib Dem leadership elections use Single Transferable Vote. All this means is that rather than ticking one box, you number the candidates in order of preference!

I want to find out more about the candidates!

Easy - head to our leadership election hub, where you'll be able to read up on both Jo and Ed's plans for our party. Both candidates have also supplied a manifesto, a link to which will be provided on your ballot.

I haven't received my ballot!

Don't panic - email us at elections@libdems.org.uk and we'll get you sorted out as soon as possible.

We're hugely proud of both contenders and of our members. Thanks to you, the party is so much stronger than it was when Vince took over. We can't wait to see what happens next 🔶

