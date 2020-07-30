Read the leadership candidate's election addresses

Voting opens today for the Liberal Democrat Leadership Election!

You might get your ballot by either email or post and it might take some time on the 30th or 31st to be sent, as delivery is being staggered through the day. Postal deliveries may take longer, especially if you're overseas.

If you haven't had a ballot by 10am on Friday 31st July, please feel free to drop elections@libdems.org.uk an email. Votes have to be cast by 1pm on Wednesday 26th August 2020.

To help members make up their minds, each of the candidates has prepared an election address, which you can read here:

Ed Davey

It appears your Web browser is not configured to display PDF files. Please click here.

Download Ed's manifesto

Layla Moran

It appears your Web browser is not configured to display PDF files. Please click here.

Download Layla's manifesto

Members have until 1pm on Wednesday 26th August to cast their votes and the result will be announced on Thursday 27th August.