Four days left to vote for our next leader

There's just four days left to cast your ballot in the Liberal Democrat leadership election.

All ballots must be cast by 1pm on Monday 22nd July to count.

It's quick and easy to vote - all you need are your Unique Voting code - which has been emailed or posted to you - and this website: https://www.mi-vote.com/

What if your ballot hasn't arrived yet?

If you've not yet had an email or letter with your unique voting code on it, then here's what to do:

Search your inbox for email from elections@libdems.org.uk - there should have been 3-4 with your UVC in by now. Search your junk/spam/promotions folder for email from elections@libdems.org.uk Check your unopened post for a letter from us containing your UVC.

If after all that, you still can't find your UVC then you should email elections@libdems.org.uk - and please include your name, email address and membership number (if you know it) to help us locate you faster.

Please remember that only people who were members, or in their grace period as of the 7th June 2019 are eligible to vote in the leadership election - so if you lapsed before then or joined after, you aren't going to be able to vote in the Leadership Election, unfortunately.

What if I can't decide between the candidates?

There's still a couple of ways you can get more information to help you decide how to vote. Here are just a few of them:

Watch the last TV debate - the BBC are hosting a final debate on Friday 19th July at 7pm on BBC2. There's more information here: bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0006xfg

Watch a hustings - we recorded some of the hustings meetings earlier in the campaign and you can watch one here (more can be found on the party's YouTube channel): libdems.org.uk/online-leadership-hustings

Read the candidate’s pitches on the website: libdems.org.uk/leadership-election

Read the candidate’s pitches in AdLib Magazine: libdems.org.uk/adlibmag

But please, don’t wait too long and lose your chance to have your say. Cast your vote before it’s too late!