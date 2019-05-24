Your chance to decide the future of the Lib Dems

As you know, Vince has now formally announced his resignation, and, as your President, I am triggering the process for the election of his successor as Leader of the Liberal Democrats.

I'd like to take a moment to thank Vince for all he's done since he was elected leader in 2017. He's been a steadying influence when it was most needed - and that's led to us gaining new MEPs (exact number to be announce tomorrow evening!) and almost 800 councillors. Thank you, Vince.

The time to join the Lib Dems is now. Not only are we riding high after our amazing local election results and European election campaign, but you also get a say on the future of our party.

Anyone who joins by 7th June gets a vote and it couldn't be easier to get involved - it takes just 5 minutes to sign up. Membership starts at as little as £1 per month and you get a huge variety of benefits such as:

Come to conference and decide party policy

Exclusive party training events

Discounts and deals only available to members

Stand for the party at local, Welsh Assembly/Scottish Parliament, Westminster or European level

And more - you can read more here:

