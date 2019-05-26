How do I vote in the Lib Dem leadership election?

So as you may have heard - Vince is stepping down. That means a leadership contest has been triggered. Here's how to have your say on the future of our party!

But who can vote for the next Lib Dem leader?

The answer is simple - to vote, you need to join the Lib Dems as a member.

Who's standing to be leader?

Anyone who's a member by the 7th June will get a vote in the election.

You'll find out soon! Nominations close on the 7th June. Any member of the Parliamentary Party can stand to be leader - Alistair Carmichael, Norman Lamb, Tim Farron, Jo Swinson, Ed Davey, Layla Moran, Wera Hobhouse, Jamie Stone, Christine Jardine, Tom Brake or Vince Cable.

How much does it cost to become a member?

The answer is however much you want! Membership starts at just £1 a month.

When do I need to join by to vote in the leadership election?

Anyone who's a member by the 7th June will get a vote in the election.

When will the new leader be announced?

Our new leader will take office on the 23rd of July.

Membership starts at just £1 a month.

We're excited about what the future holds - our new leader is going to hit the ground running. We're indisputably the biggest party that wants to stop Brexit, and we're polling better than we have in a decade.

It's a great time to be a Lib Dem. We had some amazing results in the local elections and ran a huge campaign for the European elections. Join us today, and have your say on where we go next.