Jo Swinson is the new leader of the Liberal Democrats

I love this party.

I was just 17 when I became a Liberal Democrat. Honestly, if you'd have told me that I’d one day get the chance to write this post as the party's new leader I wouldn't have believed you.

The first thing I want to do is say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in this election. But special thanks must go to my good friend Ed Davey.

Over the last seven weeks, Ed's shown the country what an outstanding politician he is; energetic, passionate and thoughtful. We’ve debated and challenged each other in the way the contest deserved, but always in a spirit of friendship and unity. The contrast with the Conservative Party couldn’t be starker.

Our first priority must be, of course, stopping Brexit. And as your new leader, it's right at the top of my agenda.

I also want to pay tribute to Vince Cable, whose leadership has put us in an exciting position to have a real impact on British politics.

And I want to pay tribute to all of you. You've not only challenged and tested us over the course of the contest, but your hard work has ensured the party I'm now so proud to lead is looking at a much brighter future.



When I say Bollocks to Brexit I mean it. This isn’t a normal political issue. This is about the fundamental direction of our country for generations to come. Brexit in any form is a disaster for our country and we’ll do everything in our power to stop it.



The path to stop Brexit starts by winning the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election. We must get Jane Dodds into Parliament and get add another MP in favour of a People's Vote to our cause.

See you there!

We're at a pivotal moment. Our country needs a strong, liberal movement more than ever, and that is what we are going to build. This is only the country of Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson if we let it be. We all know that Britain deserves better than both of them.

Their narrow-minded nationalism can be beaten. And the people who are going to beat it are the thousands of you reading this and the thousands more who are going to join us along the way.

Only the Liberal Democrats have the values, the ideas and the sheer bloody determination to stand up to those who are doing so much to damage our country. This is our time.

The road ahead will be hard, but anything that is ever worth doing is hard. I know that together we can take this party further than we have ever been and make Britain the open, positive, liberal country that we all believe in.

Thank you again. Now let's get to work. 🔶

