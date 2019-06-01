We're leading in the polls! 🎉

YouGov and the Times released a huge new poll last night. And for the first time since 2010, they had the Liberal Democrats in first place on 24%.

That's right. We're fast becoming not only the biggest, strongest party of Remain, but the biggest, strongest party full stop.

Westminster voting intention:



LDem: 24% (+6)

Brex: 22% (+4)

Con: 19% (-5)

Lab: 19% (-5)

Grn: 8% (+2)



via @YouGov

Chgs. w/ 17 May — Britain Elects (@britainelects) 30 May 2019

People are tired of the Tories trying and failing to force Brexit through. They're tired of Labour helping the Conservatives every step of the way. They're demanding better from politics. They're demanding better than Brexit.

And they're joining us in droves - we've had over 11,000 new members in May! Our momentum from our amazing local and European election results is becoming something special. We're building up into a stronger and stronger liberal movement. The Liberal Democrats are now, without doubt, the biggest, strongest Remain party.

