Liberal Democrats

We're leading in the polls! 🎉

For the first time in 9 years, the Liberal Democrats are leading in a Westminster voting intention poll 🤯

By Dan Schmeising, Jun 01, 2019 12:06

YouGov and the Times released a huge new poll last night. And for the first time since 2010, they had the Liberal Democrats in first place on 24%.

oh my god wow GIF

That's right. We're fast becoming not only the biggest, strongest party of Remain, but the biggest, strongest party full stop.

People are tired of the Tories trying and failing to force Brexit through. They're tired of Labour helping the Conservatives every step of the way. They're demanding better from politics. They're demanding better than Brexit.

And they're joining us in droves - we've had over 11,000 new members in May! Our momentum from our amazing local and European election results is becoming something special. We're building up into a stronger and stronger liberal movement. The Liberal Democrats are now, without doubt, the biggest, strongest Remain party.

drunk zooey deschanel GIF by New Girl

So why not join us?

Not only do you become part of the biggest pro-EU family in the country, but you also get a say on our future too. Everyone who's a member by 7th June gets a vote in our leadership election - helping shape the future both of the party and the country.

Membership starts from just £1 and it only takes 5 minutes to sign up - become a Liberal Democrat today.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy