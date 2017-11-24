Leaked Brexit paper shows UK airlines risk losing flying rights

UK airlines are set to lose their rights to fly in the EU due to the government's decision to leave the single market, according to leaked European Commission documents seen by the Financial Times.

The leaked paper states that if Britain leaves the single market, UK-owned airlines will automatically lose existing flying rights in the EU's liberalised aviation market.

Ministers have dismissed concerns about higher air fares and grounded flights as scaremongering, but failed to come up with a solution.

The paper also suggests that a no-deal Brexit would lead to the grounding of many UK flights, noting that there are no World Trade Organisation fallback options for aviation and that old bilateral agreements between EU countries and the UK would not be revived.

The government's choice to leave the single market risks causing chaos for British airlines and air passengers.

It shows yet again what a mess this government is making of Brexit.

Once the true cost of a Tory hard Brexit is known, including the potential loss of cheap flights to Europe, people must have the choice to exit from Brexit and stay in the EU.