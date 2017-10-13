Leaked document reveals weakness of govt's hand in Brexit talks

Commenting on the leaked document that shows that the EU is preparing for its post-Brexit trade negotiations with the UK, while refusing to discuss the matter with the British government, Tom Brake, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson said:

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 13, 2017 2:10

The union flag flying next to the EU flag.

This government’s internal battles are weakening their hand in Europe. Every report of a Cabinet split destabilises our negotiating team and strengthens the position of the EU negotiators.

There is a chronic lack of anything positive coming out of these talks. Both sides share blame for the deadlock and both sides will be harmed if Britain crashes out of the EU with no deal.

But there is a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel with Tusk’s suggestion of possible trade talks in December. This is the signal for the UK government to make a convincing offer on EU citizens’ rights, the financial settlement and provide clarity over the Northern Ireland border.

