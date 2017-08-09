Letter reveals David Davis is putting UK on path to ruin

David Davis' letter to the Lords EU Committee and the comments of his former Chief of Staff reveal he is putting UK on path to ruin.

David Davis needs to take the advice of his former Chief of Staff, even his allies can see he is messing up.

In his latest update on the talks, Davis has revealed that, as well as continued traumatising uncertainty for 3 million EU citizens in the UK, UK citizens abroad face the real risk of losing their right to move to another EU country or vote locally.

With years of negotiations ahead of him, he has tripped at the first hurdle and millions are left with ambiguity and confusion hanging over their lives.