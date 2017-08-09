Letter reveals David Davis is putting UK on path to ruin

With years of negotiations ahead of him, he has tripped at the first hurdle and millions are left with ambiguity and confusion hanging over their lives.

By Tom Brake, Aug 09, 2017 6:08

David Davis' letter to the Lords EU Committee and the comments of his former Chief of Staff reveal he is putting UK on path to ruin.

David Davis needs to take the advice of his former Chief of Staff, even his allies can see he is messing up.

In his latest update on the talks, Davis has revealed that, as well as continued traumatising uncertainty for 3 million EU citizens in the UK, UK citizens abroad face the real risk of losing their right to move to another EU country or vote locally.

With years of negotiations ahead of him, he has tripped at the first hurdle and millions are left with ambiguity and confusion hanging over their lives.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Tim Gordon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

/* */