Liam Fox accuses British firms of not wanting to do business abroad

Liam Fox has accused British companies of not wanting to export their goods around the globe, in an interview with the House Magazine.

I can agree as many trade agreements as I like, but if British business doesn’t want to export, then that doesn’t do us any good. Liam Fox, International Trade Secretary

Once again Liam Fox is blaming British businesses for his own failings. Not content with calling UK businesses fat and lazy, he's now accusing them of not wanting to export.

This is particularly galling for the many businesses that export to Europe and will lose access to the single market because of the extreme Brexit the government is pursuing.

So far Liam Fox has racked up thousands of air miles without securing a single trade deal.

UK businesses shouldn’t be held responsible for the fact that he can't deliver on his Brexit fantasy.