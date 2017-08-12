Liam Fox should stop flip-flopping and take off rose-tinted glasses

By Tom Brake, Aug 12, 2017 9:08

Today, Liam Fox’s Department for International Trade has released figures claiming to show that sunglasses, swimwear and ice-cream are all big exports - and that means Brexit is going to be a success.

He also claims that the sale of £1.4m worth of UK flip-flops are "promising news for trade deals" as is the sale of £3.7m in card-games from the UK.

Quite frankly, Liam Fox's department should be renamed the Ministry for Brexit Propaganda after releasing these laughably biased figures.

Despite his attempts to paint a positive picture, the country’s economic outlook is looking increasingly bleak because of the huge uncertainty caused by Brexit.

Conservative ministers should stop flip-flopping, take off their rose-tinted glasses and protect jobs by keeping Britain in the single market.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Tim Gordon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

/* */