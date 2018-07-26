Government backs down on medical cannabis

Today the Government reported that patients in need of cannabis-based medicines will be allowed access to them in 'exceptional circumstances'.

This is very welcome and long overdue change, which will be a relief for many patients and their families. It is disgraceful that people have been left to suffer for so long, because the Conservative Government have refused to accept evidence of the benefits of cannabis based medicines.

Following todays announcement there must be no further delay in getting these medicines to the people who need them.

However it is disappointing that the Government have refused to commit to a wider review of the outdated and harmful laws around the recreational use of cannabis as well. The Liberal Democrats will continue to campaign for a regulated cannabis market in UK, which would mean a robust approach to licensing, rather than leaving the market in the hands of criminals.