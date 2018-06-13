Lib Dems call for National Windrush Day

Recent events have raised the profile of the Windrush Generation in the media and public consciousness, but sadly not for reasons our country can be proud of. Instead, we should be celebrating the contributions of migrant communities in the UK.

Windrush citizens like myself have lived here for decades, working, raising families and making a positive contribution to British society. Our generation answered the call to help address the UK’s post-WW2 labour shortage, yet many of our children know nothing of that Windrush legacy.



To celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Windrush, Liberal Democrats are calling for 22nd June to be recognised as 'National Windrush Day'. Let’s give people from all ethnic backgrounds a reason to celebrate their unique identities, histories and rightful home in UK.

Official recognition of a National Windrush Day will send out a message that diverse communities are to be celebrated for their enrichment of British culture and society.



The 'hostile environment' which led to the Windrush scandal must end. A National Windrush Day will serve to rebuild trust in migrant communities, protect migrants from scapegoating and give confidence that their voices are being heard.