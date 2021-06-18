Liberal Democrats are changing the narrative

Sky and the BBC have led with our story all day, we are cutting through.
Boris Johnson's Tories have suffered a humiliating by-election defeat as the Liberal Democrats secured a historic win in Chesham and Amersham.— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 18, 2021
Chesham and Amersham by-election won by Lib Dems, overturning majority of more than 16,000 in a constituency that had always been Conservative https://t.co/R2wl4dp9Mq— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 18, 2021
Want to see what happens when you try to write the Lib Dems out? pic.twitter.com/zfpU7jYFng— John Leech (@johnleechmcr) June 18, 2021
It is clear Ed Davey and our Lib Dem team have sent a shockwave through politics, the blue wall isn't just on notice, it has been shaken to its foundations.
Lib Dems win Chesham and Amersham byelection in stunning upset https://t.co/Wg3cjqa0xA— The Guardian (@guardian) June 18, 2021
Lib Dems Score Stunning By-Election Victory Over Boris Johnson's Tories In Chesham And Amershamhttps://t.co/7BASI8hjbj— Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) June 18, 2021
Chesham & Amersham by-election win for Liberal Democrats is set to kill off Boris Johnson's planning reform https://t.co/B6MuQpIm6V— i newspaper (@theipaper) June 18, 2021
Our MPs have done an excellent job of celebrating our success in the media...
“The Conservatives are doing well in the polls but the lead is fragile”— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 18, 2021
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey tells #BBCBreakfast he visited the Chesham and Amersham constituency 16-times during the by-election campaign.
Tories seem confused how they lost such a blue seat. Some answers: our candidate @SarahGreenLD talked & listened to people; activists & local party @calibdems worked hard to get the message out; and we didn’t take votes for granted. More reasons in my interview with @SkyNews 👇 pic.twitter.com/iuIBivF8wf— Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) June 18, 2021
Political commentators have been absolutely blown away by our fantastic result, some, like Jim Pickard from the Financial Times were massively shocked...
can’t believe I’m actually writing this but the Lib Dems now have a majority of over 8,000 in Chesham and Amersham https://t.co/BGgipJ9uOZ— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 18, 2021
NEW: If you’re waking up you’ve missed a truly sensational by election result.— Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) June 18, 2021
Lib Dems GAIN Chesham and Amersham. It’s been Conservative since 1974. It had a Tory majority of 16000+. Now a Lib Dem maj of *8028*.
That’s a swing to the Lib Dems of 25.2%.
This a stunning victory for Lib Dems & a humiliating defeat for Tories. Seat which has been Conservative since it’s creation 46 years & is deep in Tory blue wall turns yellow.— Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) June 18, 2021
Lib Dems deal major blow to Tories with win in Chesham & Amersham by-election https://t.co/83IBpE66MC
A stat to remember: there are 89 parliamentary seats where the Lib Dems are in second place and 79 of them are held by the Tories.— George Eaton (@georgeeaton) June 18, 2021
Why the Tories should be worried by the Chesham and Amersham by-election— Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) June 18, 2021
6 key lessons
There is no underestimating how historic this result is, the Liberal Democrats have shown that Boris Johnson’s Government even at the height of its popularity is not untouchable. Their Blue Wall is beginning to crumble.
"Across the south, the Tory Blue Wall is beginning to crumble."@EdwardJDavey on Lib Dems historic win in #CheshamAndAmersham pic.twitter.com/JGgBiLQaLm— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) June 18, 2021
