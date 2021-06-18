Liberal Democrats are changing the narrative

Sky and the BBC have led with our story all day, we are cutting through.

Boris Johnson's Tories have suffered a humiliating by-election defeat as the Liberal Democrats secured a historic win in Chesham and Amersham.



Chesham and Amersham by-election won by Lib Dems, overturning majority of more than 16,000 in a constituency that had always been Conservative https://t.co/R2wl4dp9Mq — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 18, 2021

It is clear Ed Davey and our Lib Dem team have sent a shockwave through politics, the blue wall isn't just on notice, it has been shaken to its foundations.

Our MPs have done an excellent job of celebrating our success in the media...

“The Conservatives are doing well in the polls but the lead is fragile”



Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey tells #BBCBreakfast he visited the Chesham and Amersham constituency 16-times during the by-election campaign.



Tories seem confused how they lost such a blue seat. Some answers: our candidate @SarahGreenLD talked & listened to people; activists & local party @calibdems worked hard to get the message out; and we didn’t take votes for granted. More reasons in my interview with @SkyNews 👇 pic.twitter.com/iuIBivF8wf — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) June 18, 2021

Political commentators have been absolutely blown away by our fantastic result, some, like Jim Pickard from the Financial Times were massively shocked...

That’s a swing to the Lib Dems of 25.2%. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) June 18, 2021

A stat to remember: there are 89 parliamentary seats where the Lib Dems are in second place and 79 of them are held by the Tories. — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) June 18, 2021

There is no underestimating how historic this result is, the Liberal Democrats have shown that Boris Johnson’s Government even at the height of its popularity is not untouchable. Their Blue Wall is beginning to crumble.