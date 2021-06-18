Liberal Democrats are changing the narrative

Liberal Democrats

The stunning Chesham and Amersham by-election victory has sent shockwaves through not only British politics but our media as we know it.

Jun 18, 2021

Sky and the BBC have led with our story all day, we are cutting through.

 

 

It is clear Ed Davey and our Lib Dem team have sent a shockwave through politics, the blue wall isn't just on notice, it has been shaken to its foundations.

 

 

Our MPs have done an excellent job of celebrating our success in the media...

 

 

Political commentators have been absolutely blown away by our fantastic result, some, like Jim Pickard from the Financial Times were massively shocked...

 

 

There is no underestimating how historic this result is, the Liberal Democrats have shown that Boris Johnson’s Government even at the height of its popularity is not untouchable. Their Blue Wall is beginning to crumble.

