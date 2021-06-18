We won Chesham and Amersham!

Liberal Democrats showed that we are a force to be reckoned with.

Last night Liberal Democrats gained a 25% swing in Chesham and Amersham electing our 12th MP, Sarah Green.

We struck at the heart of the Conservatives’ blue wall and took one of their safest seats.

Liberal Democrats showed that we are a force to be reckoned with. We have a team to match anyone.

Their blue wall isn't just on notice; it has been shaken at its foundations by the Liberal Democrats.

Our huge triumph in Chesham and Amersham has shown that the Liberal Democrats are a serious and credible opposition to this Convervative party.

Their blue wall isn't just on notice; it has been shaken at its foundations by the Liberal Democrats in both the Chesham and Amersham by-election and the last set of local elections.

If this swing were to be achieved across the country in a General Election, the Lib Dems would claim 44 seats from Boris Johnson's party.

On our incredible gain in Chesham and Amersham, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

"This is a huge victory for the Liberal Democrats. The people of Chesham and Amersham have sent a shockwave through British politics.

We were told it was impossible for any party to beat the Tories here in Buckinghamshire. We were told this seat was too safe and the Tories too strong.

This Liberal Democrat win has proved them utterly wrong.

Across the south, the Tory Blue Wall is beginning to crumble. Here and in great swathes of the country, only the Liberal Democrats can beat the Conservatives and breach their Blue Wall."

EXCLUSIVE: If the swing in #CheshamAndAmersham were repeated across UK in a General Election, 154 Conservative seats would fall to the Liberal Democrats. 🔶 pic.twitter.com/yx9gKMQjOg — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) June 18, 2021

The people of Chesham and Amersham have sent a shockwave through British politics.

Sarah Green will be a great local champion for the people of Chesham and Amersham, and the Liberal Democrats will be a strong voice for everyone who feels let down and taken for granted by this dreadful Tory Government.

This amazing win will strengthen our fight to safeguard our precious natural environment and build a fairer, greener, more caring country.