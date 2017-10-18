Lib Dems will join opposition to Universal Credit in today’s debate

The Liberal Democrats will join opposition parties today in the debate on Universal Credit after growing support in the Commons for a demand by Stephen Lloyd MP for a delay in the roll-out of the troubled scheme. The Liberal Democrat work and pensions spokesperson attacked the government’s flagship policy as a “slow-motion car crash”.

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 18, 2017 10:10

Stephen Lloyd.

Stephen Lloyd said:

“This is a slow motion car crash. One and a half million people are in private rented accommodation and in receipt of housing benefit. Private landlords are not in a position, financially, to be as forgiving as councils and housing associations. With the delays in payment we have already seen, many vulnerable people will lose their homes. And many landlords will simply stop taking on Universal Credit tenants, so where are these hundreds of thousands of people supposed to live?

“Meanwhile, news that universal credit will push a million children into poverty by 2020 should give any Conservative MP serious pause for thought. I would urge them to vote against their government on this. The Child Poverty Action Group warn that 300,000 of those will be under five.

“The minimum six week wait before people get their UC does not work for many, and this shows the emptiness of the Conservative motto to build a country that works for everyone. It’s a con, and a cruel one at that.”

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

/* */