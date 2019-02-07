Vince Cable announces changes to top team

I am pleased to announce today our new spokespeople who will speak out on the most important issues we face in Britain today.



While Parliament is consumed by Brexit, we need to remember that people are also affected by a whole host of other challenges.



We will continue to speak up for them as we continue our fight for the public to have a say on the Brexit deal with a People’s Vote.





Former leader Tim Farron will be taking over the Communities and Local Government spokesperson role, with Bath MP Wera Hobhouse moving to cover Environment and Climate Change.



Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine will now cover issues relating to Work and Pensions, with Jamie Stone taking on the Scotland brief. Chief Whip Alistair Carmichael will speak on Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

You can see the full list of spokespeople here:

Liberal Democrat Spokespeople