Liberal Democrats are the winners from 2020's council by-elections

The Liberal Democrat gain this week in Scotland was part of the final contests of the year. Which means we can also tally up the net score for each party during 2020. It's the Lib Dems who come out on top:

Liberal Democrats: net 4 seats gained

SNP: net 1 seat lost

Labour: net 2 seats lost

Conservatives: net 2 seats lost

That's it for by-elections this year. Just 37 took place, down from 199 last year, and no more set to happen till March.



Definitely a missed opportunity in the summer to have them in England and Wales whilst cases were very low, but should make next year even more interesting! pic.twitter.com/mmT72I2meU — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) November 27, 2020

Congratulations and thanks to all the Liberal Democrats who have stood, agented or campaigned in council by-elections this year.

They're an important part of how we can grow, and how we can get more power to improve local communities.

If you'd like to find out more about how you can help elect a councillor in your area - or even become one yourself - sign up here. You may well find joining ALDC useful too.