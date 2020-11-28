Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats are the winners from 2020's council by-elections

By Mark Pack, Nov 28, 2020 2:11

Liberal Democrats celebrating victory in South Cambridgeshire

The Liberal Democrat gain this week in Scotland was part of the final contests of the year. Which means we can also tally up the net score for each party during 2020. It's the Lib Dems who come out on top:

  • Liberal Democrats: net 4 seats gained
  • SNP: net 1 seat lost
  • Labour: net 2 seats lost
  • Conservatives: net 2 seats lost

Congratulations and thanks to all the Liberal Democrats who have stood, agented or campaigned in council by-elections this year. 

They're an important part of how we can grow, and how we can get more power to improve local communities.

If you'd like to find out more about how you can help elect a councillor in your area - or even become one yourself - sign up hereYou may well find joining ALDC useful too

